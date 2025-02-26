While electric vehicles (EVs) are generally less likely to catch fire than their internal combustion counterparts, it does still happen, and firefighters need to be ready. Accordingly, the UL Research Institute is working with reverse engineering experts Munro & Associates to characterize EV fires and find the best way to fight them.
There is currently some debate in the firefighting community over whether it’s better to try to put an EV battery fire out with water or to just let it burn. Research like this means the decision doesn’t have to fall on only anecdotal evidence. Anyone who’s worked in a lab will recognize the mix of exceedingly expensive equipment next to the borderline sketchy rigged up hacks on display, in this case the super nice thermal imagers and a “turkey burner on steroids.” The video goes through some discussion of the previous results with a Chevy Bolt, Hyundai Kona, Ford Mustang Mach E, and then we get to see them light up a Tesla Model 3. This is definitely one you shouldn’t try at home!
While the massive battery banks in modern EVs can pose unique challenges in the event of an accident, that doesn’t mean they can’t be repurposed to backup your own home.
4 thoughts on “UL Investigates The Best Way To Fight EV Fires”
At the moment they’re less likely to ignite, give it another 10-20 years of aging wiring, electronics, batteries and shade tree mechanics then grab the marshmallows.
“Reverse engineering experts” when the EV makers should be working with them.
“characterize EV fires and find the best way to fight them.”
Using a large lithium-ion battery safely is like trying to keep a pyramid balanced on its point. So long as you do that, they work great. The issue is what happens when, either through internal failure or external factors, the pyramid topples off its point.
The best way to prevent an EV fire is to NOT store 75 KWH of electrical energy in a high-density package that is not only prone to assault by temperature extremes, water ingress, and mechanical shock/damage, but is intrinsically unstable to boot. “How can you have an EV and not do that?” you might ask. Well, you just answered your own question.
I’m a big fan of electric drive trains. Somebody call me when a production-ready electric, with a fuel tank and fuel cells, becomes available and affordable (without government subsidies).
Obviously the best way is with fire!
