Hackaday Europe 2025: Workshops And More Speakers

We’re proud to announce the last round of speakers, as well as the two workshops that we’ll be running at 2025 Hackaday Europe in Berlin on March 15th and 16th — and Friday night the 14th, if you’re already in town.

The last two years that we’ve done Hackaday Europe in Berlin have been awesome, and this year promises to keep up the tradition. We can’t wait to get our hands on the crazy selection of SAO badge addons that are going to be in each and every schwag bag.

Tickets for the event itself are going fast, but the workshop tickets that go on sale at 8:00 AM PST sell out even faster. And you need the one to enjoy the other, so get your tickets now!

Giovanni Salinas

Manufacturing the Hackaday Supercon Badge That badge around your neck? And all of the wonderful SAO designs that we’ve included in the package this year? Giovanni got them all made, many of them on Design Lab’s own small production line. This talk covers the highs and lows of small-scale creative hardware creation. Rehana Al-Soltane

Make PCBs Bend Over Backwards for You PCBs-as-we-know-them are usually flat and rigid, but what if you could create flexible boards in the shape of anything your heart desires? In this talk, I’ll explain how I created a flexible PCB in the shape of a crown while at MIT, using a Javascript- and web-based open-source tool. Discussing code-based techniques and pitfalls, there will be helpful points for you to consider when embarking on your own journey when creating flexible PCBs.

Christel Sanders

HEU1993 to WHY2025: Dutch hacker camps from the past and the future This history lesson will go in depth in the history of the Dutch Hacker Camps, their culture, influence and the projects through the years. Francis Stokes

More Than Motors: Decoding the Software Behind Pen Plotters and CNC Devices When it comes to building CNC-type devices, much of the information out there emphasises the mechanical and electrical assembly; The gears, belts, motors, and wires. But what about the firmware that brings these machines to life? This talk covers the often-overlooked software magic that drives pen plotters, 3D printers, and CNC mills!

Workshops

Matthew Venn

Tiny Tapeout In this workshop, you will get the opportunity to design and manufacture your own design on an ASIC! You will learn the basics of digital logic, how semiconductors are designed and made, how to use an online digital design tool to build and simulate a simple design, and how to create the GDS files for manufacture on the open-source Sky130 PDK. Participants will have the option to submit their designs to be manufactured on the next shuttle as part of the Tiny Tapeout project. Satisfying-Senseless-Sonic Add-On (SSSAO) Want to build a cool noise-making device, leverage the I2C proto-petal badge add-on from your hackaday swag bag AND get to grips with low-cost open-hardware RISC-V microcontrollers? In this workshop we’ll do all three. It goes like this: solder a motor circuit to your proto petal, add your choice of a few sonically-resonating-items to be actuated by the motor, program the onboard microcontroller from one of our pre-configured laptops, then go join the badge-orchestra!

If you still don’t haven’t yet, go get your tickets to Hackaday Europe. We’ll be announcing a keynote speaker next week, and then we’ll see you all in Berlin!