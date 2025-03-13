The proliferation of affordable lithium batteries has made modern life convenient in a way we could only imagine in the 80s when everything was powered by squadrons of AAs, or has it? [Ian Bogost] ponders whether sticking a lithium in every new device is really the best idea.
There’s no doubt, that for some applications, lithium-based chemistries are a critically-enabling technology. NiMH-based EVs of the 1990s suffered short range and slow recharge times which made them only useful as commuter cars, but is a flashlight really better with lithium than with a replaceable cell? When household electronics are treated as disposable, and Right to Repair is only a glimmer in the eye of some legislators, a worn-out cell in a rarely-used device might destine it to the trash bin, especially for the less technically inclined.
[Bogost] decries “the misconception that rechargeables are always better,” although we wonder why his article completely fails to mention the existence of rechargeable NiMH AAs and AAAs which are loads better than their forebears in the 90s. Perhaps even more relevantly, standardized pouch and cylindrical lithium cells are available like the venerable 18650 which we know many makers prefer due to their easy-to-obtain nature. Regardless, we can certainly agree with the author that easy to source and replace batteries are few and far between in many consumer electronics these days. Perhaps new EU regulations will help?
Once you’ve selected a battery for your project, don’t forget to manage it if it’s a Li-ion cell. With great power density, comes great responsibility.
8 thoughts on “Have Li-ion Batteries Gone Too Far?”
I really think we should have invented standard caps and wrapping for 18650 cells to let them be used replaceably like 20 years ago. Maybe key the caps by chemistry or something so they can’t be mixed or misused without modification.
I have been quite happily migrating all of my home devices to eneloop (or the japan-made cells at ikea which are relabeled eneloops) Ni-Mh and couldn’t be happier.
With a pair of AA and AAA on the charger and a drawer of spares, I haven’t had to buy a battery in years.
The ‘disposable’ li-ion devices however, are a giant pain in the arse as sourcing replacement cells in a ‘close enough’ shape takes so bloody long, its a job to replace and resolder them, and I constantly worry and have to keep searching to make sure I don’t have an old device swelling up into a great fire hazard in a closet somewhere.
No trip to IKEA is complete without picking up a few more packs of LADDA rechargeable batteries. I’m convinced they are relabeled Eneloop or Eneloop Pro cells at a great price.
Can’t speak for those – it’s been a while since I was in an IKEA – but I recently picked up a pack of rechargeable AA & AAA cells at Costco, the kicker being that they have USB-C sockets in the actual cell. Simply plug in a USB-C cable and boom (ok, unfortunate choice of word there…) it’s recharging.
OK, the more cynical take is that the product combines the limited capacity of NiMH cells with the end-of-life e-waste of Li-Ion…!
Surprised they don’t mention a place where they’ve definitley gone too far… The diposable vape!
At least the devices on the list have some capability for recharging even if I generally agree with the sentiment and would rather have replaceable (preferably also rechargeable) AA or AAA batteries for a lot of them.
Absolutely, but the problem there is the perverse incentive for the manufacturer to not add the hardware to recharge the otherwise perfectly rechargeable Li-Ion battery. That would just increase the price, and they couldn’t sell nearly as many pens.
I’ve got NiMH rechargeable in all my calculators, which I don’t use often, and when I need the said calculators months later, the NiMH are invariably dead. I’ve had to put a Li-Ion battery in my HP 48SX due to shattering the battery tray when “opening” it to fix the usual dead top keyboard row of keys, and if I ever need it even months later, I know that I can always count on the battery being strong.
So if you think NiMH are better than Li-Ion, fine but I disagree. I tend to use NiMH in devices where I don’t want to use alkalines, not because of cost but because those are devices I really don’t want to have some alkalines leaking into (e.g. calculators). Things I don’t use much and of low value, I don’t mind using alkalines, I’ve got a list of the “best before” dates and check once in a while. If I’m getting rid of something (e.g. sale or charity shop), I just swap batteries with the oldest ones on my list.
I have a slew of AA/AAA rechargeables. They have saved me probably several hundred dollars over the past five years, as opposed to buying Energizers. Got a little “battery box” (those and every other battery I might have). I grab “fresh” AA out of the cases I keep in there, drop the old ones in the box. When it seems there’s too many, I get my Bonai 16-bay circular charger out and run an overnight recharge. I’ll never go back to disposable AA/AAA. (I even have some USB-rechargeable 9-volts for the smoke detectors!)
