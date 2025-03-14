Hackaday Podcast Episode 312: Heart Attacks, The Speed Of Light, And Self-balancing

Elliot does the podcast on the road to Supercon Europe, and Al is in the mood for math and nostalgia this week. Listen in and find out what they were reading on Hackaday this week.

The guys talked about the ESP-32 non-backdoor and battery fires. Then it was on to the hacks.

Self-balancing robots and satellite imaging were the appetizers, but soon they moved on to Kinect cameras in the modern day. Think you can’t travel at the speed of light? Turns out that maybe you already are.

Did you know there was a chatbot in 1957? Well, sort of. For the can’t miss stories: watches monitor your heart and what does the number e really mean?

Episode 312 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

We had a ton of answers this week, and many of them were correct. It was a disposable film camera being wound and shot. Congratulations to [Bobby Tables] for getting the correct answer and winning the webcam-driven dice toss.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: