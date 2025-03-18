Somewhere between the period of 1999 and 2007 a plague swept through the world, devastating lives and businesses. Identified by a scourge of electrolytic capacitors violently exploding or splurging their liquid electrolyte guts all over the PCB, it led to a lot of finger pointing and accusations of stolen electrolyte formulas. In a recent video by [Asianometry] this story is summarized.
The bad electrolyte in the faulty capacitors lacked a suitable depolarizer, which resulted in more gas being produced, ultimately leading to build-up of pressure and the capacitor ultimately failing in a way that could be rather benign if the scored top worked as vent, or violently if not.
Other critical elements in the electrolyte are passivators, to protect the aluminium against the electrolyte’s effects. Although often blamed on a single employee stealing an (incomplete) Rubycon electrolyte formula, the video questions this narrative, as the problem was too widespread.
More likely it coincided with the introduction of low-ESR electrolytic capacitors, along with computers becoming increasingly more power-hungry, and thus stressing the capacitors in a much warmer environment than in the early 1990s. Combine this with the presence of counterfeit capacitors in the market and the truth of what happened to cause the Capacitor Plague probably involves a bit from each column, a narrative that seems to be the general consensus.
4 thoughts on “The Capacitor Plague Of The Early 2000s”
HaD owners should really drop daily article quota and introduce “quality” metric instead. If I wanted to watch five too long and totally boring videos created by content creators I’d just go to YouTube, search “electronics hobby” or “computers hobby” and filter by “long, recent videos”.
I get it, but then again no one is forcing you to read every article or watch every video. I’m personally only interested in maybe 1/4 or on a good day 1/2 of the articles posted here, the rest I just don’t bother reading. It’s not like their existence harms me in any way.
agreed quality over quantity any time. I’m really starting to believe the youtube articles posted are an ai scraping and posting. When i see them I don’t come in anymore to read the article because it is a bad recap of a youtube clickbait but more to read the comments and get a laugh or two from others commenting.
“More likely it coincided with the introduction of low-ESR electrolytic capacitors,”
y’know, that really rings true. Most of the culprits I’ve seen WERE the low-ESR types. Most of the other caps on a board are usually fine, and if they’re not they’re usually located right next to a heat-producing component.
