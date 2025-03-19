Pick Up A Pebble Again

A decade ago, smartwatches were an unexplored avenue full of exotic promise. There were bleeding-edge and eye-wateringly expensive platforms from the likes of Samsung or Apple, but for the more experimental among technophiles there was the Pebble. Based on a microcontroller and with a relatively low-resolution display, it was the subject of a successful crowdfunding campaign and became quite the thing to have. Now long gone, it has survived in open-source form, and now if you’re a Pebble die-hard you can even buy a new Pebble. We’re not sure about their choice of name though, we think calling something the “Core 2 Duo” might attract the attention of Intel’s lawyers.

The idea is broadly the same as the original, and remains compatible with software from back in the day. New are some extra sensors, longer battery life, and an nRF52840 BLE microcontroller running the show. It certainly captures the original well, however we’re left wondering whether a 2013 experience still cuts it in 2025 at that price. We suspect in that vein it would be the ideal compliment to your game controller when playing Grand Theft Auto V, another evergreen 2013 hit.

We look forward to seeing where this goes, and we reported on the OS becoming open source earlier this year. Perhaps someone might produce a piece of open source hardware to do the same job?