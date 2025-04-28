X-Rays From An Overdriven Magnetron

If you say that you’re “nuking” something, pretty much everyone will know that you mean you’re heating something in the microwave. It’s technically incorrect, of course, as the magnetron inside the oven emits only non-ionizing radiation, and is completely incapable of generating ionizing radiation such as X-rays. Right?

Perhaps not, as these experiments with an overdriven magnetron suggest. First off, this is really something you shouldn’t try; aside from the obvious hazards that attend any attempt to generate ionizing radiation, there are risks aplenty here. First of all, modifying magnetrons as [SciTubeHD] did here is risky thanks to the toxic beryllium they contain, and the power supply he used, which features a DIY flyback transformer we recently featured, generates potentially dangerous voltages. You’ve been warned.

For the experiment, [SciTubeHD] stripped the magnets off a magnetron and connected his 40-kV AC power supply between the filament and the metal case of the tube. We’re not completely clear to us how this creates X-rays, but it appears to do so given the distinctive glow given off by an intensifying screen harvested from an old medical X-ray film cassette. The light is faint, but there’s enough to see the shadows of metallic objects like keys and PCBs positioned between the tube and the intensifying screen.

Are there any practical applications for this? Probably not, especially considering the potential risks. But it’s still pretty cool, and we’re suitably impressed that magnetrons can be repurposed like this.