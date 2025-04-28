If you say that you’re “nuking” something, pretty much everyone will know that you mean you’re heating something in the microwave. It’s technically incorrect, of course, as the magnetron inside the oven emits only non-ionizing radiation, and is completely incapable of generating ionizing radiation such as X-rays. Right?
Perhaps not, as these experiments with an overdriven magnetron suggest. First off, this is really something you shouldn’t try; aside from the obvious hazards that attend any attempt to generate ionizing radiation, there are risks aplenty here. First of all, modifying magnetrons as [SciTubeHD] did here is risky thanks to the toxic beryllium they contain, and the power supply he used, which features a DIY flyback transformer we recently featured, generates potentially dangerous voltages. You’ve been warned.
For the experiment, [SciTubeHD] stripped the magnets off a magnetron and connected his 40-kV AC power supply between the filament and the metal case of the tube. We’re not completely clear to us how this creates X-rays, but it appears to do so given the distinctive glow given off by an intensifying screen harvested from an old medical X-ray film cassette. The light is faint, but there’s enough to see the shadows of metallic objects like keys and PCBs positioned between the tube and the intensifying screen.
Are there any practical applications for this? Probably not, especially considering the potential risks. But it’s still pretty cool, and we’re suitably impressed that magnetrons can be repurposed like this.
7 thoughts on “X-Rays From An Overdriven Magnetron”
A quick superficial search didn’t reveal concrete answers either way but does the
just and ONLY react to “X-rays”? Maybe it just reacted to lower energy radiation.
40 Kv is plenty. Old analog color TVs used 20-25 Kv and put out enough X-rays to require the CRTs and other high-voltage components to be made from leaded glass.
I think most of the X-ray radiation from old colour TV’s came from the HV shunt regulator tube, if used in the design.
Well basically you can take many vacuums tubes and over drive the voltage in the range of 20kv+ and they start producing X-rays, magnetron is basically a vacuum tube, but normally it spits high power microwaves, iirc has something to do with the high voltage interaction with the elements of the tube. Basically an inefficient particle accelerator.
It will definitely decrease the the lifetime of said tube
Unless it’s an actual x-ray tube
It sounds like bremsstrahlung, which is radiation emitted when fast electrons are slowed down quickly.
Could do the same with a standard flash light, my keys and a green paper. My 2 cents.
