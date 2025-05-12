Unwinding An Unusual Slide Rule

If the Otis King slide rule in [Chris Staecker’s] latest video looks a bit familiar, you might be getting up there in age, or you might remember seeing us talk about one in our collection. Actually, we have two floating around one of the Hackaday bunkers, and they are quite the conversation piece. You can watch the video below.

The device is often mistaken for a spyglass, but it is really a huge slide rule with the scale wrapped around in a rod-shaped form factor. The video says the scale is the same as a 30-inch scale, but we think it is closer to 66 inches.

Slide rules work using the idea that adding up logarithms is the same as multiplying. For example, for a base 10 logarithm, log(10)=1, log(100)=2, and log(1000)=3. So you can see that 1+2=3. If the scales are printed so that you can easily add and then look up the antilog, you can easily figure out that 10×100=1000.

The black center part acts like a cursor on a conventional slide rule. How does it work? Watch [Chris’] video and you’ll see. We know from experience that one of these in good shape isn’t cheap. Lucky that [Chris] gives us a 3D printed version so you can make your own.

Another way to reduce the scale is to go circular, and you can make one of those, too.