Overengineered Freezer Monitor Fills Market Void

A lot of projects we see around here are built not just because they can be built, but because there’s no other option available. Necessity is the mother of invention, as they say. And for [Jeff] who has many thousands of dollars of food stowed in a chest freezer, his need for something to keep track of his freezer’s status was greater than any commercial offering available. Not only are freezers hard on batteries, they’re hard on WiFi signals as well, so [Jeff] built his own temperature monitor to solve both of these issues.

The obvious solution here is to have a temperature probe that can be fished through the freezer in some way, allowing the microcontroller, battery, and wireless module to operate outside of the harsh environment. [Jeff] is using K-type thermocouples here, wired through the back of the freezer. This one also is built into a block of material which allows him to get more diffuse temperature readings than a standard probe would provide. He’s also solving some other problems with commercially available probes here as well, as many of them require an Internet connection or store data in a cloud. To make sure everything stays local, he’s tying this in to a Home Assistant setup which also allows him to easily make temperature calibrations as well as notify him if anything happens to the freezer.

Although the build is very robust (or, as [Jeff] himself argues, overengineered) he does note that since he built it there have been some additional products offered for sale that fit this niche application. But even so, we always appreciate the customized DIY solution that avoids things like proprietary software, subscriptions, or cloud services. We also appreciate freezers themselves; one of our favorites was this restoration of a freezer with a $700,000 price tag.