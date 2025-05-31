Today we heard from [Richard James Howe] about his new CPU. This new 16-bit CPU is implemented in VHDL for an FPGA.
The really cool thing about this CPU is that it eschews the typical program counter (PC) and replaces it with a linear-feedback shift register (LFSR). Apparently an LFSR can be implemented in hardware with fewer transistors than are required by an adder.
Usually the program counter in your CPU increments by one, each time indicating the location of the next instruction to fetch and execute. When you replace your program counter with an LFSR it still does the same thing, indicating the next instruction to fetch and execute, but now those instructions are scattered pseudo-randomly throughout your address space!
When the instructions for your program are distributed pseudo-randomly throughout your address space you find yourself in need of a special compiler which can arrange for this to work, and that’s what this is for.
Of course all of this is shenanigans and is just for fun. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard from [Richard], we have seen his Bit-Serial CPU and Forth System-On-Chip in recent history. Glad to see he’s still at it!
Thanks to [Richard James Howe] for letting us know about this latest development.
4 thoughts on “Can We Replace A Program Counter With A Linear-Feedback Shift Register? Yes We Can!”
Seems fairly straightforward. An LFSR will follow a predictable series of states in a loop, just like a counter will, and if the loop is large enough it becomes equivalent to a fairly usefully-large counter. Then you just need to develop a mapping between what would be 0,1,2,etc for the counter to the states of the LFSR. So long as this massive lookup table can fit in ram (or you can find another way to do the conversion quickly enough) then it becomes fairly straightforward to convert a program using regular ordered addresses to this new mapping where they become scattered around the address space.
I think you could have a hard time computing this lookup in reasonable time on the system using the LFSR though. Going to need a much larger computer with enough ram to hold the mapping for the entire effective address space for the LFSR computer, unless you fancy doing a lot of traversals of the LFSR’s chain of states in simulation during compile.
Old Sharp 4-bit microcontrollers like one used in the Nintendo NES lock chip used a LFSR as the program counter.
It’s funny to think that this is the sort of thing that used to be important. Now days a massive increase in complexity for a tiny reduction in manufacturing costs wouldn’t make an approach like this worthwhile. It is super fun though! Since the antecedent state fully determines the next state an LFSR must start to cycle after some number of iterations which would limit the program size.
