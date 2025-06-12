Astrophotography isn’t easy. Even with good equipment, simply snapping a picture of the night sky won’t produce anything particularly impressive. You’ll likely just get a black void with a few pinpricks of light for your troubles. It takes some editing magic to create stunning images of the cosmos, and luckily [Karl Perera] has a guide to help get you started.
The guide demonstrates a number of editing techniques specifically geared to bring the extremely dim lights of the stars into view, using Photoshop and additionally a free software tool called Siril specifically designed for astrophotograpy needs. The first step on an image is to “stretch” it, essentially expanding the histogram by increasing the image’s contrast. A second technique called curve adjustment performs a similar procedure for smaller parts of the image. A number of other processes are performed as well, which reduce noise, sharpen details, and make sure the image is polished.
While the guide does show some features of non-free software like Photoshop, it’s not too hard to extrapolate these tasks into free software like Gimp. It’s an excellent primer for bringing out the best of your astrophotography skills once the pictures have been captured, though. And although astrophotography itself might have a reputation as being incredibly expensive just to capture those pictures in the first place, it can be much more accessible by using this Pi-based setup as a starting point.
4 thoughts on “Learning The Basics Of Astrophotography Editing”
What about using wavelet transform to extract obscure features from captured images?
Despite the obnoxious and contrived “Most don’t know #6” garbage, the author knows what he’s doing.
But it’s just the adding-lipstick final editing part. He doesn’t cover how to get a good image to begin with. No bias frame, dark frame, flat frame collection and correction. No hotpixel or black pixel correction. He mentions image stacking, but the video doesn’t cover it.
This video and web page just covers the end of the process, to turn a technically good image into a visually-pleasing (and not technically-correct) one, using the “spaghetti” approach (throw it, see what sticks):
If you’re interested in the results from this video, you must go through the basics and get good image data first. His website has links and hints to the process, a couple of link levels deep from the linked page.
It is an advertisement for Photoshop, with the site owner getting a cut of the Photoshop sales from Amazon:
Hmmph. I didn’t even notice. I just assumed it was another of these “this is the hammer I know” dudes.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)