Electromechanical Atari Is A Steampunk Meccano Masterpiece

If William Gibson and Bruce Sterling had written an arcade scene into “The Difference Engine”, it probably would have looked a lot like [Pete Wood]’s Meccano Martian Mission, as illustrated in the video below by the [London Meccano Club]. Meccano Martian Mission is an homage to Atari’s 1978 Lunar Lander video game, but entirely electromechanical and made of– you guessed it– Meccano.

You might think Meccano is “too modern” to count as steampunk, but it squeaks just into the Victorian era. The first sets hit stores in 1901, the last year of Queen Victoria’s long reign. Since then, Meccano has developed a large following that has produced some truly impressive constructions, and this arcade game can stand amongst the best of them.

The game has all the features of the original: a swiveling spaceship, two-axis speed control, and even a little yellow flame that pops out when you are applying thrust. There’s a timer and a fuel gauge, and just like the original, there are easier and harder landing pads that offer score multipliers. While the score must be totted up manually, the game will detect a crash and flag it with a pop-down banner. It really has to be seen to be believed. It’s all done with cams and differentials hitting potentiometers and microswitches — not an Arduino in sight; [Pete] does a good job explaining it in the second half of the embedded video, starting about 10 minutes in.

Sure, might not be new or groundbreaking — these are old, old techniques — but not many people know them well enough to use them anymore, especially not with this degree of sophistication. To see these electromechanical techniques applied anachronistically to replicate one of the great pioneers of the arcade world tickles our fancy. It’s no wonder that perfecting this mechanical marvel has taken [Pete Wood] a decade.

The project reminds us of the Meccano Pinball Machine featured here years ago, but that somehow felt like a more natural fit for the apparently undead building kits. We lamented Meccano’s demise in 2023,but the brand is apparently being revived this year. Hopefully, that means there can be more young members for the [London Meccano Club] and groups like them, to keep the perforated-steel flame alive through another six reigns.

This hack is the bee’s knees, and we’re very thankful to [Tim Surtell] for the tip. Remember, the tip line is always open!.