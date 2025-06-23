Keep Track Of The Compost With LoRaWAN

Composting doesn’t seem difficult: pile up organic matter, let it rot. In practice, however, it’s a bit more complicated– if you want that sweet, sweet soil amendment in a reasonable amount of time, and to make sure any food-born pathogens and weed seeds don’t come through, you need a “hot” compost pile. How to tell if the pile is hot? Well, you could go out there and stick your arm in like a schmuck, or you could use [Dirk-WIllem van Gulik]’s “LORAWAN Compostheap solarpowered temperaturesensor” (sic).

The project is exactly what it sounds like, once you add some spaces: a solar-powered temperature sensor that uses LoRaWAN to track temperatures inside (and outside, for comparison) the compost heap year round. Electronically it is pretty simple: a Helltech CubeCell AB01 LoraWAN module is wired up with three DS18B20 temperature sensors, a LiPo battery and a solar panel. (The AB01 has the required circuitry to charge the battery via solar power.)

The three temperature sensors are spread out: within a handmade of a metal spike to measure the core of the heap, one partway up the metal tube holding said spike, to measure the edge of the pile, and one in the handsome 3D printed case to measure the ambient temperature. These three measurements, and the difference between them, should give a very good picture of the metabolism of the pile, and cue an observant gardener when it is time to turn it, water it, or declare it done.

Given it only wakes every hour or so for measurements (compost piles aren’t a fast moving system like an RMBK) and has a decent-sized panel, the LiPo battery isn’t going to see much stress and will likely last many years, especially in the benevolent Dutch climate. [Dirk] is also counting on that climate to keep the printed PLA enclosure intact. If one was to recreate this project for Southern California or North Australia, a different filament would certainly be needed, but the sun doesn’t beat down nearly as hard in Northern Europe and PLA will probably last at least as long as the battery.

Of course with this device it’s still up to the gardener to decide what to do with the temperature data and get out to do the hard work. For those who prefer more automation and less exercise, this composter might be of interest.

Our thanks to [Peter de Bruin] for the tip about this finely-turned temperature sensing tip.