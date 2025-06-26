How To Make A Beautiful Floral Keycap Using Resin

Here’s a fun build. Over on their YouTube channel our hacker [Atasoy] shows us how to make a custom floral keyboard keycap using resin.

We begin by using an existing keycap as a pattern to make a mold. We plug the keycap with all-purpose adhesive paste so that we can attach it to a small sheet of Plexiglas, which ensures the floor of our mold is flat. Then a side frame is fashioned from 100 micron thick acetate which is held together by sticky tape. Hot glue is used to secure the acetate side frame to the Plexiglas floor, keeping the keycap centered. RTV2 molding silicone is used to make the keycap mold. After 24 hours the silicone mold is ready.

Then we go through a similar process to make the mold for the back of the keycap. Modeling clay is pushed into the back of the keycap. Then silicone is carefully pushed into the keycap, and 24 hours later the back silicone mold is also ready.

The back mold is then glued to a fresh sheet of Plexiglas and cut to shape with a craft knife. Holes are drilled into the Plexiglas. A mix of artificial grass and UV resin is made to create the floor. Then small dried flowers are cut down to size for placement in the top of the keycap. Throughout the process UV light is used to cure the UV resin as we go along.

Finally we are ready to prepare and pour our epoxy resin, using our two molds. Once the mold sets our new keycap is cut out with a utility knife, then sanded and polished, before being plugged into its keyboard. This was a very labor intensive keycap, but it’s a beautiful result.

If you’re interested in making things with UV resin, we’ve covered that here before. Check out 3D Printering: Print Smoothing Tests With UV Resin and UV Resin Perfects 3D Print, But Not How You Think. Or if you’re interested in epoxy resin, we’ve covered that too! See Epoxy Resin Night Light Is An Amazing Ocean-Themed Build and Degassing Epoxy Resin On The (Very) Cheap.

Thanks to [George Graves] for sending us this one via the tipsline!