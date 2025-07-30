Rebooting WarGames‘ WOPR With A Pi And Gemini

WarGames fans, rejoice: [Nick Bild] has rebooted WOPR for real. In his latest hack, the Falcon, he recreates the iconic AI from the 1983 film using a Raspberry Pi 400, a vintage SP0256-AL2 speech chip from General Instrument, and Google’s Gemini LLM. A build to bring us back to the Reagan-era.

Where most stop at visual homage, this one simulates true interaction. The Python script acts as dungeon master for Gemini 2.5 Flash, guiding it to roleplay as the WOPR computer. Keypress sounds click-clack in synchrony with every input. Gemini replies are filtered into allophones, through GI-Pi, [Nick]’s own Python library. The SP0256 then gives it an eerily authentic robotic voice, straight out of 1983.

[Nick] himself is no unfamiliar name to Hackaday. Back in 2020, he hosted a Hack Chat where he talked us through getting from ideas to prototype builds. He practices what he preaches, since he carried out projects like a breadboard 6502 computer, home-automation controlling AI sunglasses, and more silly inventions, like dazzle-proof glasses.

So… shall we play a game? If you’ve ever longed to chat with an 80s military AI about thermonuclear war or tic-tac-toe without doubting you end the world in a blink, start on this build.