Farewell Shunsaku Tamiya: The Man Who Gave Us The Best Things To Build

In the formative experiences of most Hackaday readers there will almost certainly be a number of common threads, for example the ownership of a particular game console, or being inspired into engineering curiosity by the same TV shows. A home computer of a TV show may mark you as coming from a particular generation, but there are some touchstones which cross the decades.

Of those, we are guessing that few readers will not at some point have either built, owned, or lusted after a Tamiya model kit at some point over the last many decades, so it’s with some sadness that we note the passing of Mr. Tamiya himself, Shunsaku Tamiya, who has died at the age of 90.

For most of us the word “Tamiya” conjures up an image of a brightly coloured and well illustrated box with the trademark red and blue Tamiya logo containing a model kit, remote controlled car, or other wondrous piece of miniature engineering. Kids’ are shaped by the experiences their toys give them, and while it might seem strange to cite plastic models as a key influence for a hardware hacker, here were toys that could be built in all their intricate detail.

The Tamiya story started in the lumber business, diversifying into wooden toys, and then just like LEGO on the other side of the world from their Shizuoka base, into plastic injection mouldings. Shunsaku Tamiya was famous for his attention to detail and this very much came through in his products.

I learned this first-hand through a professional modeler friend who had the job of making the models featured on British Tamiya packaging. Though she dealt with the British agents of the company and could have spent her entire tenure talking to their marketing department, she found herself dealing with Mr. Tamiya personally. His box models were made by one of the best in the business, but even the quality of the packaging in a distant export market mattered to the boss.

We are sure the Tamiya company will continue to produce the best in plastic modeling, and we envy the kids who are now discovering them for the first time and sharpening an interest in making things that will stay with them for life. Thank you, Shunkasu Tamiya.