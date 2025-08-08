In his regular browsing on AliExpress, [Ben Jeffrey] came across something he didn’t understand—a $5 fiber optic to RF cable TV adapter. It was excessively cheap, and even more mysteriously, this thing didn’t even need power. He had to know how it worked, so he bought one and got down to tinkering with it.
[Ben] needed some hardware to test the device with, so he spent $77 on a RF-to-fiber converter and a cheap composite-to-RF modulator so he could test the $5 fiber-to-RF part. A grand expenditure to explore a $5 device, but a necessary sacrifice for the investigation. Once [Ben] hooked up a fiber optic signal to the converter, he was amazed to see it doing its job properly. It was converting the incoming video stream to RF, and it could readily be tuned in on a TV, where the video appeared clean and true.
It was disassembly that showed how simple these devices really are. Because they’re one-way converters, they simply need to convert a changing light signal into an RF signal. Inside the adapter is a photodiode which picks up the incoming light, and with the aid of a few passives, the current it generates from that light becomes the RF signal fed into the TV. There’s no need for a separate power source—the photodiode effectively works like a solar panel, getting the power from the incoming light itself. The part is ultimately cheap for one reason—there just isn’t that much to it!
It’s a neat look at something you might suspect is complex, but is actually very simple. We’ve explored other weird TV tech before, too, like the way Rediffusion used telephone lines to deliver video content. Video after the break.
7 thoughts on “Tearing Down A Mysteriously Cheap $5 Fiber Optic To Cable TV Adapter”
Is RF TV over fiber a standard thing to begin with? As I’m struggling to see why would anyone need this adapter in the first place.
It is! It’s more commonly known as RFoG (pronounced ARE-FOG) for RF over Glass. Cable companies will deploy FTTP but their entire business model and backend systems are built around HFC plants and DOCSIS. Instead of running GPON or XGS-PON on the fiber which would require changes to the headend and billing systems, they’ll run DOCSIS on RFoG over the FTTP network.
The wikipedia article is pretty good: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radio_frequency_over_glass
IMHO, they should just bite the bullet, update the system, and run XGS-PON on those networks but that requires CAPEX and expertise they may not have.
As for this adapter, you’d be amazed at what gets deployed in Chinese apartment buildings to get signals where they need to be on whatever infrastructure may exist in the building. It’s also likely this adapter could co-exist with GPON or XGSPON on the same fiber as long as the photodiode filtered out the non-TV wavelengths.
The basic tech behind it is RF over Fiber, or RFoF. When it’s cheap and bad it’s RFoG, but the basics behind it are a laser you modulate and a photodiode at the other end.
Over long distances, RF loss over coax is much higher than optical loss over fiber. Additionally the RF loss is frequency dependent, whereas the fiber loss is flat with frequency.
RFoF is used in lots of places where the antenna is far from the receiver (antenna remoting). There are other benefits too.
Biggest downside to this is that it is exceptionally noisy and has low dynamic range. You usually need a 20-30 dB amp at the source to get even close to a 0 dB noise figure.
In cable cases though it works because the original signal is huge and so the noise doesn’t matter much.
How do you explain it working with just the antenna then?
Same answer.
(cheap and bad isn’t fair, RFoG is really a name for buckets of passive optical stuff in networking. Bad joke.)
The power from fiber is interesting enough.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)