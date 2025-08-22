Hackaday Podcast Episode 334: Radioactive Shrimp Clocks, Funky Filaments, Owning The Hardware

In this episode of the Hackaday Podcast, editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi start out with a warning about potentially radioactive shrimp entering the American food supply via Walmart, and things only get weirder from there. The extra spicy shrimp discussion makes a perfect segue into an overview of a pair of atomic One Hertz Challenge entries, after which they’ll go over the latest generation of 3D printer filament, using an old Android smartphone as a low-power Linux server, some tips for creating better schematics, and Lorde’s specification-bending transparent CD. Finally, you’ll hear about how the nature of digital ownership influences the hardware we use, and on the other side of the coin, how open source firmware like QMK lets you build input devices on your terms.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Or download in DRM-free MP3 to enjoy with your shrimp.

Episode 334 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congratulations to [Gesundheit] for getting guessing this week’s sound.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: