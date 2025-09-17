Oil-Based Sprengel Pump Really Sucks

Have you heard of the Sprengel pump? It’s how they drew hard vacuum back before mechanical pumps were perfected — the first light bulbs had their vacuums drawn with Sprengel pumps, for example. It worked by using droplets of a particular liquid to catch air particles, and push them out a narrow tube, thereby slowly evacuating a chamber. The catch is that that liquid used to be mercury, which isn’t something many of us have on hand in kilogram quantities anymore. [Gabriel Wolffe] had the brainwave that one might substitute modern vacuum pump oil for mercury, and built a pump to test that idea.
Even better, unlike the last (mercury-based) Sprengel pump we saw, [Gabriel] set up his build so that no glassblowing is required. Yes, yes, scientific glassblowing used to be an essential skill taught in every technical college in the world. Nowadays, we’re glad to have a design that lets us solder brass fittings together. Technically you still have to cut an eyedropper, but that’s as complex as the glasswork gets. Being able to circulate oil with a plastic tube and peristaltic pump is great, too.
If you try it, you need to spring for vacuum pump oil. This type of pump is limited in the vacuum it can draw by the vapor pressure of the fluid in use, and just any oil won’t do. Most have vapor pressures far in excess of anything useful. In the old days, only mercury would cut it, but modern chemistry has come up with very stable oils that will do nearly as well.
How well? [Gabriel] isn’t sure; he bottomed out his gauge at 30 inches of Mercury (102 kPa). It may not be any lower than that, but it’s fair to say the pump draws a healthy vacuum without any unhealthy liquid metals. Enough to brew up some tubes, perhaps.
Never mind the questionable soldering — That’s not at all a Sprengel pump.
A Sprengel uses the weight of the fluid in the mercury column to counter atmospheric pressure. It can do this with a column just a meter or two high, due to the density of mercury.
To use vacuum pump oil to make a pump working on the same principle would require a column 14 times higher.
That little peristaltic pump is doing all the work here, not the oil, and especially not gravity. The oil may be helping make an airtight seal in the tube in the pump. But with the correct choice of tubing it would work just as well without the oil.
I was astounded at first, then Paul mentions it is not a Sprengel pump.
I look again at the design, and if it is true the peristaltic pump is doing the work the design could be much simplified.
Then I rememeber I saw new 2 stage pumps for $75, I have no doubt this cost more.
I’m torn, HaD brought an interesting project to my attention, and the comment section elucidated me, but I feel I need to jump down a rabbit hole now to understand it properly.
Also no mention was made of the useful volume over time, can this evacuate your average test tube or a small vacuum chamber? How long does it take?
