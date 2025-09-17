Is 2025 finally the year of non-planar 3D printing? Maybe it won’t have to be if [Ten Tech] gets his way!
Ironing is the act of going over the top surface of your print again with the nozzle, re-melting it flat. Usually, this is limited to working on boring horizontal surfaces, but no more! This post-processing script from [Tenger Technologies], coupled with a heated, ball-shaped attachment, lets you iron the top of arbitrary surfaces.
At first, [Ten Tech] tried out non-planar ironing with a normal nozzle. Indeed, we’ve seen exactly this approach taken last year. But that approach fails at moderate angles because the edge on the nozzle digs in, and the surrounding hot-end parts drag.
[Ten Tech]’s special sauce is taking inspiration from the ball-end mill finishing step in subtractive CNC work: he affixed the round tip of a rivet on the end of a nozzle, and insulating that new tool turned it into an iron that could smooth arbitrary curvy top layers.
One post-processing script later, and the proof of concept is working. Check out the video below to see it in action. As it stands, this requires a toolhead swap and the calibration of a whole bunch of new parameters, but it’s a very promising new idea for the community to iterate on. We love the idea of a dedicated tool and post-processing smoother script working together in concert.
Will 2025 be the year of non-planar 3DP? We’ve seen not one but two superb multi-axis non-planar printer designs so far this year: one from [Joshua Bird] and the other from [Daniel] of [Fractal Robotics]. In both cases, they are not just new machines, but are also supported with novel open-source slicers to make them work. Now [Ten Tech]’s ironer throws its hat in the ring. What will we see next?
Thanks to [Gustav Persson] for the tip!
7 thoughts on “Smooth! Non-Planar 3D Ironing”
The more I 3d print, the less enamored I am with it. It’s great for somethings, and sucks at others. The problem is that people are using it for everything under the sun. Did that happen with outher new mediums? Was bakelite used in places it never should have? Fiberglass?
You can say that about anything. For what it’s great at, it’s irreplaceable. For what it sucks at, don’t use it for that. Learning which is which is part of the fun.
‘Learn to MIG and TIG weld you 3d printing freaks.’
Now get off my lawn.
There is a bright future in typewriter repair!
It’s funny, I have a filament-based 3D printer and it has worked well for me in the (limited) applications I have come up with.
But I have been spending a bunch of time looking at various ‘starter’ welding rigs more recently, for the things the printer can’t do well :)
The example of inappropriate uses that immediately jumps to my mind is radioactive material. Some of the earliest (mis)applications are truly horrifying with the benefit of time and knowledge.
I think asbestos has kinda had the worst of both ends of the spectrum- was used in some questionable applications, and is now considered almost magically evil…
‘arbitrary curvy top layers’
Obviously false.
The benchy shown has corners too tight for the tool to reach.
Doesn’t necessarily need a tool change.
Mount multiple ‘ball irons’ at nozzle height around the nozzle.
Should clear during regular layer print.
Tapered copper rods threaded into edges of heat block, user picks the number, end radius, rod diameter, offset, shape etc.
Covered in thermal insulator, except at ends.
Putting them on the model top and sides becomes a software problem.
Not every spot will be reachable, but most will, at one layer or another.
Point is, no tool change required, runs at end of every layer.
Might require part cooling be turned off, or irons will get cold.
