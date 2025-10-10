Hackaday Podcast Episode 341: Qualcomm Owns Arduino, Steppers Still Dominate 3D Printing, And Google Controls Your Apps

The nights are drawing in for Europeans, and Elliot Williams is joined this week by Jenny List for an evening podcast looking at the past week in all things Hackaday. After reminding listeners of the upcoming Hackaday Supercon and Jawncon events, we take a moment to mark the sad passing of the prolific YouTuber, Robert Murray-Smith.

Before diving into the real hacks, there are a couple of more general news stories with an effect on our community. First, the takeover of Arduino by Qualcomm, and what its effect is likely to be. We try to speculate as to where the Arduino platform might go from here, and even whether it remains the player it once was, in 2025. Then there’s the decision by Google to restrict Android sideloading to only approved-developer APKs unless over ADB. It’s an assault on a user’s rights over their own hardware, as well as something of a blow to the open-source Android ecosystem. What will be our community’s response?

On more familiar territory we have custom LCDs, algorithmic art, and a discussion of non-stepper motors in 3D printing. Even the MakerBot Cupcake makes an appearance. Then there’s a tiny RV, new creative use of an ESP32 peripheral, and the DVD logo screensaver, in hardware. We end the show with a look at why logic circuits use the voltages they do. It’s a smorgasbord of hacks for your listening enjoyment.

Episode 341 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: