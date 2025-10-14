2025 Component Abuse Challenge: Making A TTL Demultiplexer Sweat

When we think of a motor controller it’s usual to imagine power electronics, and a consequent dent in the wallet when it’s time to order the parts. But that doesn’t always have to be the case, as it turns out that there are many ways to control a motor. [Bram] did it with a surprising part, a 74ACT139 dual 4-line demultiplexer.

A motor controller is little more than a set of switches between the supply rails and the motor terminals, and thus how it performs depends on a few factors such as how fast it can be switched, how much current it can pass, and how susceptible it is to any back EMF or other electrical junk produced by the motor.

In this particular application the motor was a tiny component in a BEAM robot, so the unexpected TTL motor controller could handle it. The original hack was done a few decades ago and it appears to have become a popular hack in the BEAM community.

This project is part of the Hackaday Component Abuse Challenge, in which competitors take humble parts and push them into applications they were never intended for. You still have time to submit your own work, so give it a go!