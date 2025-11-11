Another Thermal Printer, Conquered

The arrival of cheap thermal printer mechanisms over the last few years has led to a burst of printer hacking in our community, and we’re sure many of you will like us have one knocking around somewhere. There are a variety of different models on the market, and since they often appear in discount stores we frequently see new ones requiring their own reverse engineering effort. [Mel] has done some work on just such a model, the Core Innovation CTP-500, which can be found at Walmart.

The write-up is a tale of Bluetooth reverse engineering as much as it is one about the device itself, as he sniffs the protocol it uses, and finds inspiration from the work of others on similar peripherals. The resulting Python app can be found in his GitHub repository, and includes a TK GUI for ease of use. We like this work and since there’s an analogous printer from a European store sitting on the Hackaday bench as we write this, it’s likely we’ll be giving it a very close look.

Meanwhile if [Mel] sounds a little familiar it might be because of their print-in-place PCB holder we featured recently.