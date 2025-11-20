Wear This RISC V, RPN Calculator Watch For Maximum Nerd Cred

Once upon a time, owning a calculator watch was the epitome of cool. Well, for a very specific subset of the population with our own definition of “cool” anyway. The only thing cooler than wearing a calculator watch? Making a calculator watch, of course! If you do it as part of developing your own SDK for a popular RISC V microcontroller, all the better. That’s what [Miroslav Nemecek] did with his Antcalc watch, which is one of the demo projects for the CH32Lib SDK, which is currently under development at version 0.35 as this is written.

As you might guess, CH32LibSDK is targeting the super-cheap CH32 series of RISC V microcontrollers. Perhaps because the SDK is so early in development, there’s not much documentation outside of the example projects. The examples are all worth looking at, but our tipster wanted us to cover the Antcalc calculator watch specifically.

The Antcalc watch uses the SOP16-packaged CH32V002A4M6 to drive a small OLED display while taking input in Reverse Polish Notation from a dozen small buttons. We’re not sure how the cool kids feel about RPN these days, but that’s got to be worth extra nerd cred. Using a RISC V chip doesn’t hurt in that department, either.

For something so small– 30 mm x 55 mm–it’s looks like a decent little calculator, with 10 registers holding a mantissa of 21 digits and exponents up-to +/-99 in binary coded decimal. Seven layers on the dozen-key input pad mean most of the scientific functions you could ask for are available, along with the ability to record and replay upto 10 macros. There are also ten memory slots, all of which go into the chip’s onboard flash so are non-volatile during a battery swap. (Of which many will be necessary, since this appears to run on a single coin cell.)

If you get bored of wrist-mounted calculating, you could always repurpose this microcontroller to play MOD files on your wrist. Some people couldn’t imagine ever getting bored by a wrist-mounted calculator, and just for them we have this teardown of a beautiful 1975 model and a this article on the history of the calculator watch.

Thanks to [James Bowman] for the tip.