Water On Mars? Maybe Not

We were as excited as anyone when MARSIS (the Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding) experiment announced there was possibly liquid water under the southern polar ice cap. If there is liquid water on Mars, it would make future exploration and colonization much more feasible. Unfortunately, SHARAD (the Shallow Radar) has a new trick that suggests the data may not indicate liquid water after all.

While the news is a bummer, the way scientists used SHARAD to confirm — or, in this case, deny — the water hypothesis was a worthy hack. The SHARAD antenna is on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, but in a position that makes it difficult to obtain direct surface readings from Mars. To compensate, operators typically roll the spacecraft to give the omnidirectional antenna a clearer view of the ground. However, those rolls have been under 30 degrees.

Computer modelling indicated that rolls of 120 degrees would greatly improve the SHARAD data. So far, four of these “very large roll” or VLR maneuvers have allowed more detailed probes of the surface with SHARAD. Unfortunately the new data didn’t back up the early findings. Scientists now think the reflection may be just an unusually flat surface under the ice.

Of course, just because there might not be water in that location doesn’t mean there isn’t any at all. Want to live on Mars? There’s a lot to think about.