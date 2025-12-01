How To Design 3D Printed Pins That Won’t Break

[Slant 3D] has a useful video explaining some thoughtful CAD techniques for designing 3D printed pins that don’t break and the concepts can be extended to similar features.

Sure, one can make pins stronger simply by upping infill density or increasing the number of perimeters, but those depend on having access to the slicer settings. If someone else is printing a part, that part’s designer has no actual control over these things. So how can one ensure sturdier pins without relying on specific print settings? [Slant 3D] covers two approaches.

The first approach includes making a pin thick, making it short (less leverage for stress), and adding a fillet to the sharp corner where the pin meets the rest of the part. Why? Because a rounded corner spreads stress out, compared to a sharp corner.

Those are general best practices, but there’s even more that can be done with microfeatures. These are used to get increased strength as a side effect of how a 3D printer actually works when making a part.

One type of microfeature is to give the pin a bunch of little cutouts, making the cross-section look like a gear instead of a circle. The little cutouts don’t affect how the pin works, but increase the surface area of each layer, making the part stronger.

A denser infill increases strength, too. Again, instead of relying on slicer settings, one can use microfeatures for a similar result. Small slots extending down through the pin (and going into the part itself) don’t affect how the part works, but make the part sturdier. Because of how filament-based 3D printing works, these sorts of features are more or less “free” and don’t rely on specific printer or slicer settings.

[Slant 3D] frequently shares design tips like this, often focused on designing parts that are easier and more reliable to print. For example, while printers are great at generating useful support structures, sometimes it’s better and easier in the long run to just design supports directly into the part.