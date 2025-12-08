How Big Is Your Video Again? Square Vs Rectangular Pixels

[Alexwlchan] noticed something funny. He knew that not putting a size for a video embedded in a web page would cause his page to jump around after the video loaded. So he put the right numbers in. But with some videos, the page would still refresh its layout. He learned that not all video sizes are equal and not all pixels are square.

For a variety of reasons, some videos have pixels that are rectangular, and it is up to your software to take this into account. For example, when he put one of the suspect videos into QuickTime Player, it showed the resolution was 1920×1080 (1350×1080). That’s the non-square pixel.

So just pulling the size out of a video isn’t always sufficient to get a real idea of how it looks. [Alex] shows his old Python code that returns the incorrect number and how he managed to make it right. The mediainfo library seems promising, but suffers from some rounding issues. Instead, he calls out to ffprobe, an external program that ships with ffmpeg. So even if you don’t use Python, you can do the same trick, or you could go read the ffprobe source code.

[Alex] admits that there are not many videos that have rectangular pixels, but they do show up.

If you like playing with ffmpeg and videos, try this in your browser. Think rectangular pixels are radical? There has been work for variable-shaped pixels.