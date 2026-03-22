IDing Counterfeit Drugs Might Be Easier Than You Think

Odds are, you’ve taken pills before; it’s a statistical certainty that some of you reading this took several this morning. Whenever you do, you’re at the mercy of the manufacturer: you’re trusting that they’ve put in the specific active ingredients in the dosage listed on the package. Alas, given the world we live in, that doesn’t always happen. Double-checking actual concentrations requires expensive lab equipment like gas chromatography. It turns out checking for counterfeit pills is easier than you’d think, thanks to a technique called Disintegration Fingerprinting.
It’s delightfully simple: all you need is a clear plastic cup, a stir plate, and a handful of electronic components — namely, a microcontroller, a servo, and an IR line-following sensor. You’ve probably played with just such a sensor: the cheap ones that are a matched pair of LED and photodetector. It works like this: the plastic cup, filled with water, sits upon the stir plate. To start the device, you turn on the stir plate and actuate the servo to drop the pill in the water. The microcontroller then begins recording the signal from the photo-diode. As the pill breaks up and/or dissolves in the water, the swirling bits are going to reflect light from the IR LED. That reflectance signal over time is the Disintegration Fingerprint (DF), and it’s surprisingly effective at catching fakes according to the authors of the paper linked above. Out of 32 different drug products, the technique worked on 90% of them, and was even able to distinguish between generic and brand-name versions of the same drug.
Of course, you do need a known-good sample to generate a trustworthy fingerprint, and there’s that pesky 10% of products the technique doesn’t work on, but this seems like a great way to add some last-mile QA/QC to the drug distribution chain, particularly in low and middle-income countries where counterfeit drugs are a big problem.
We’ve featured pill-identifiers before, but machine vision is going to be much more easily fooled by counterfeits than this method. If your problem isn’t worrying that your pills are fake, but forgetting to take them, we’ve had projects to help with that, too.
Thanks to [Zorch] for the tip!
6 thoughts on “IDing Counterfeit Drugs Might Be Easier Than You Think”
There are a few instruments like these. All low tech but capable of finding counterfeit medications. The nice thing about this one is, you don’t lose a dose provided the medicine isn’t time release or specially coated. You could just drink the sample.
I will throw out a warning about this. Once this becomes known counterfeiters will thwart it without much effort unless the manufacturers get creative.
There are more practical ways to make medicine tractable. But let’s save that for another post. Counterfeit medicine and food is a major widespread problem, and it won’t be getting better anytime soon.
High quality, non-counterfeit pills make me hard.
Why do they need the servo? Just to throw in the pill at a precise time?
Couldn’t you just drop it in by hand and the timer starts once the photosensor detects a short drop of light?
Yes you could. It’s just easier to analyze the data this way.
It may be convenient to do it this way if the pill is ground to a powder first.
How does this behave when a pill has a colored shell designed to dissolve easily? (I’m thinking of my multivitamin, which has an intensely red outer coating that dissolves almost immediately. Messy if your hand is wet.)
If the dye absorbs at the same wavelength as the photodiode you may have to do some corrections or admit defeat depending on how dark the solution is and how bright the source is. The problem would be getting insufficient reflected light due to absorption. Then again maybe tracking the absorption would be meaningful.
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