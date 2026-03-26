Looking At A Bike Built For The Apocalypse

So-called bug out cars are a rather silly venture that serve little purpose more than snagging your jumper. The odds of a car working well through a nuclear winter are rather minimal. But what about a bicycle? On paper it’s a better choice, with extreme efficiency, reliability, and runs off whatever sustenance you can find in the barren landscape of a collapsed society. But [Seth] over at Berm Peak proved an apocalypse bike is at least as silly as a bug out car.

While a utilitarian bike fit for a cross-country trek across a nuclear wasteland can certainly be a reasonable venture, this particular bicycle is not that. This three wheeled monstrosity of a bicycle (is it still a bicycle if it has three wheels?) was built by [TOMO] for the Bespoked bike show’s apocalypse buildoff. It placed second among a number of strange bikes with features ranging from pedal driven circular saws to beer keg grills. But this particular example of apocalypse bike is easily the strangest example of the lot.

The features on this custom build are rather extensive, but the star of the show is the trailing link two wheel drive rear end. The third wheel was thrown on last minute with a random shock providing some measure of compliance to the rather unwieldy system. But while adding unnecessary complexity, the third wheel does offer the benefit of bringing along a number of spare parts on the last bikepacking trip of a lifetime. Moreover, it can be easily removed to get something resembling bicycle.

The aforementioned front of the bike while being an actual bike, is likewise a rather strange build. It’s best described as a fat-tired long nosed tall cargo bike. The removable cargo rack is quite effective in storing heavy loads by keeping the center of gravity near or below the axles, it can remain rideable with quite heavy loads. But, if ground clearance is needed, then simply remove the cargo rack, and the bike becomes a bike capable of navigating the nuclear wasteland it was made for.

While this is a silly and questionable bike, it’s certainly not the first strange bike we have seen.