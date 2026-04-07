Although everyone’s favorite Linux overlord [Linus Torvalds] has been musing on dropping Intel 486 support for a while now, it would seem that this time now has finally come. In a Linux patch submitted by [Ingo Molnar] the first concrete step is taken by removing support for i486 in the build system. With this patch now accepted into the ‘tip’ branch, this means that no i486-compatible image can be built any more as it works its way into the release branches, starting with kernel 7.1.
No mainstream Linux distribution currently supports the 486 CPU, so the impact should be minimal, and there has been plenty of warning. We covered the topic back in 2022 when [Linus] first floated the idea, as well as in 2025 when more mutterings from the side of [Linus] were heard, but no exact date was offered until now.
It remains to be seen whether 2026 is really the year when Linux says farewell to the Intel 486 after doing so for the Intel 386 back in 2012. We cannot really imagine that there’s a lot of interest in running modern Linux kernels on CPUs that are probably older than the average Hackaday reader, but we could be mistaken.
Meanwhile, we got people modding Windows XP to be able to run on the Intel 486, opening the prospect that modern Windows might make it onto these systems instead of Linux in the ultimate twist of irony.
6 thoughts on “Intel 486 Support Likely To Be Removed In Linux 7.1”
Really?
It’s linux, so someone will keep it running, even just for fun.
As for XP, I wouldn’t call it a “modern” OS any more and that it doesn’t natively run on the 486 while newer releases of linux do, there is nothing ironic there.
I think i486 is being removed, rather ironically, because the 32bit x86 architecture is still somewhat alive and actively maintained: people do actually care about the code quality and the performance. There are many other fairly obscure or old architectures under the kernel’s /arch/ directory (qualcomm hexagon, hp pa-risc, etc).
That said, yes, the impact is probably going to be minimal, and you can try NetBSD instead if you absolutely want a Unix-style OS for your 486.
If the CPU has been the same for decades, why update the kernel? Just use an earlier version. Not sure why people think “no more updates” means “dead”. It could just mean “done”.
I’m not getting upset about this anymore.
Linux is the new Windows, except that it’s an even bigger resource hog now.
But I’m hardly surprised. The philosophy of *nix always has been that free resources equal wasted resources.
Makes me miss the times of Windows 98SE, though, which ran fully functional on a 486DX2-66 and 16 MB of RAM.
https://www.neowin.net/news/a-popular-linux-distro-now-has-higher-system-hardware-requirements-than-windows-11/
To be fair, maybe I should point out that 486 support never was really good in Linux land.
Some Linux distributions such as Mandrake skipped the 486 in favor of Pentium optimizations.
Considering how few 486 systems got the RAM they deserved,
starting with Pentium systems that had high-capacity PS/2 SIMMs and SDRAM made sense.
Also, there were Pentium level CPUs that could be used on 486 motherboards, such as Pentium Overdrive (POD).
So the 586 optimization was a reasonable decision, at least.
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