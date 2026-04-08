Bending Faux-Neon LEDs Make For Animations Glass Tubes Can’t Match

Odds are, if you like neon lights, you’re not thrilled with the LED faux-“neon” strips that are supposed to replace them. They’ve got their advantages, but the light quality of RGB LEDs lacks something compared to the emission spectrum of nobel gas, at least to purists. On the other hand, you cannot create an animation by bending glass tubes, like [David Hamp-Gonsalves] has demonstrated with his Neon Animated Eye.

Back in the day, you’d have needed dozens of tubes for a flickery animation, but [David] figured that since these LED strips are flexible, why not flex them? He’s using addressable LEDs — WS2812s, specifically — so activating and deactivating the pupil of the eye is easy-peasy. Opening and closing the lid is accomplished with a geared motor driven by a TB6612 driver turning a barrel cam. The ends of the stiff LED strip being brought together and pulled apart result in the blinking effect here, but as [David] points out you’re hardly limited that specific motion. There’s a whole world of Tron-like glowing animatronics that can be created with this technique. Code and STLs are available on GitHub, though, if you want to replicate the eye exactly.

[David] says he’d like to see this in a storefront someday, but given that fatigue life is a thing, it might be something to keep in your back pocket for seasonal displays like Christmas and Halloween rather than something that’s going to run 24/7. On the other hand, if you’re careful about limiting flexion and which faux-neon strip you buy, you might be able to create an animation that can last for years.

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen these faux-neon strips , but it is the first time we’ve seen them animated. We can’t help but think the Hauntimator software we featured before would be a good paring with this hack.