Modern computers use dynamic RAM, a technology that allows very compact bits in return for having to refresh for about 400 nanoseconds every 3-4 microseconds. But what if you couldn’t afford even such a tiny holdup? [LaurieWired] goes into excruciating detail about how to avoid this delay.
But first, why do we care? It once again comes down to high-frequency trading; a couple nanoseconds of latency can be the difference between winning or losing a buy order. You likely miss all the caches and need to fetch data from the remote land of main memory. And if you get unlucky, you’ll be waiting on that price for a precious 400+ nanoseconds! [Laurie] explains all the problems faced in trying to avoid this penalty; you try to get a copy of the data on two independent refresh timers. That’s easier said than done; not only does the operating system hide the physical addresses from you, but the memory controllers themselves also scramble the addresses to the underlying RAM!
For the real computer architecture nerds, there’s a lot more to it, and [Laurie] goes over it in meticulous detail in the video after the break.
Thanks to [Keith Olson] for the tip!
5 thoughts on “Dodging A 60-Year-Old Design Flaw In Your RAM”
There is a reason RAM addresses are obfuscated. The number of attacks in recent years is staggering.
As an illustration: imagine you could tell what line was busy on a small town phone exchange. Not what was said on it, just that it was in use. Even given that amount of information you could build a model and start to make some guesses about what information is shared.
The more granular control we allow over the RAM the easier it is for a program to take secrets that don’t belong to it.
I might check out this video.
misunderstood at this site?
Summary: to get rid of the RAM refresh lockout, you write a parallel program that runs on separate cores and allocates some memory, then hammers it with parallel reads to find out whether the delays between different addresses are correlated or not.
It maps which areas of the OS-given address space exists in different physical memory channels, and uses that information to duplicate the data you’re processing to exist in parallel copies across different physical devices with uncorrelated refresh events.
The actual application sends the command to read the data and whichever core finishes first gets the job done – the loser is ignored.
This works as long as the application doesn’t need subsequent access to ram based on the result, because that would add the overhead of synchronizing the state across the worker cores and issuing new read tasks to everyone. It works for high frequency trading where you’re just comparing against a threshold value and firing off a transaction order as soon as possible.
If the loss of a few hundred nanoseconds is that important to your application couldn’t you just hire some specialty company to create a bespoke RAM module out of static chips? Yes, this would not be cheap, efficient, power friendly or maybe even wise, but it should be possible.
Especially since you’d only need enough RAM to hold your critical application
it seems like it would be easier to somehow trick out your computer with static RAM — or at least the part doing this sort of work
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