Considering that Windows NT has the concept of so-called ‘subsystems’ whereby you can run different systems side-by-side, starting with the POSIX subsystem and later the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), it was probably only a matter of time before someone figured that doing this with Windows 9x was also completely reasonable. Ergo we now got [Hailey Somerville]’s Linux Subsystem for Windows.
To make running Linux inside Windows 9x work, it was necessary to heavily patch a Linux kernel, as normally there are no provisions for such a subsystems in Windows 9x’s kernel unlike the NT kernel. Correspondingly, the Linux kernel is based on user-mode Linux and hacked to call Windows 9x kernel APIs instead of the POSIX ones.
In order to use WSL9x you thus need to build said modified Linux kernel – currently at version 6.19 – along with a disk image containing an installed copy of Windows 9x. From there WSL9x can be loaded with the
wsl command and you’re then free to cooperatively run the Win9x and Linux kernel side-by-side. This is reminiscent of Cooperative Linux (coLinux), which did something similar except with Windows NT and Linux kernels running side-by-side, and of course we have WSL2 with Windows 10+.
Thanks to [adistuder] for the tip.
6 thoughts on “WSL9x: Add A Linux Subsystem To Your Windows 9x”
What are the security implications here?
“WSL9x runs a modern Linux kernel (6.19 at time of writing) cooperatively inside the Windows 9x kernel” (from the projects page)
This is the reverse of Microsofts WSL. It is a version of WSL for Windows 9x.
Confusingly the project page suggests that you are launching the prepared Windows image from Linux, although it could also be the unclear phrasing.
“the inverse was also completely reasonable”
But is this the inverse? From the GitHub page:
“WSL9x runs a modern Linux kernel (6.19 at time of writing) cooperatively inside the Windows 9x kernel”
which sounds a lot like normal WSL2.
Indeed, and even the comment “ we now got [Hailey Somerville]’s Linux Subsystem for Windows which is disappointingly called WSL9x rather than LSW” is out of place.
The full name is “Windows 9x Subsystem for Linux”, which makes sense for what it is, and gives away that the author on HaD misunderstood what it does.
Quite possible. The project description wasn’t very descriptive and even the Hacker News discussion was trying to figure out what exactly it does. That the project says that both kernels run ‘side by side’ is confusing there.
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