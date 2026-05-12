The Hindenburg disaster recently marked its 89th anniversary, and [The History Guy] marked the event with a video that dispels many of the myths surrounding the airship. Example: the disaster did not actually occur on the airship’s maiden voyage. That isn’t true. The ship was on its 63rd voyage. However, it was the first flight of the 1937 season.
The giant ship burned because of the hydrogen gas inside, but the cause of the fire remains debatable and was likely not solely due to hydrogen. In fact, from a technical standpoint, the ship didn’t explode. It only burned.
Some of the myths are just from sloppy reporting or the tendency of people to misunderstand things. Others are a blurring in the common consciousness of the Hindenburg and the Titanic.
It is easy to think of the necessity for safe engineering when you are building, say, a bomb or a spacecraft. But anything capable of wreaking havoc requires careful design and testing. However, ships like the Hindenburg had made many trips without incident. Sure, the Hindenburg was a spectacle, but even the fatality rate was fairly low. Many of those who died jumped to the ground — they might have survived if they had waited a minute.
There are many myths around [Herb Morrison]’s famous “Oh the humanity!” report. We’ve noted before that it was played back at the wrong speed for decades. Airships have a stranger history than you might imagine.
3 thoughts on “The Truth About The Hindenberg”
I find it amusing that EVERYONE cries hindenberg at the mere mention of hydrogen balloooning. The first manned hydrogen balloon flight was December 1, 1783. First death (2 deaths actually) June 15th 1785 in a Roziere Balloon, a hot air/hydrogen dual envelope hybrid….it crashed but didnt explode. The Hindenberg (1937) killed 26 immediately with 10 more succubing to their injuries in the days and weeks that followed. 62 passengers/crewmembers survived 37% fatality. The worst dirigible explosion of record happened 4 years earlier when 73 of 76 members of the USS Akron perished. 73 the worst death toll despite military use of manned hydrogen balloons from Napoleon to World War I. But the hindenberg pretty much ended 154 years of hydrogen balloon advancement.
The first powered heavier than air flight happened dec 17 1903. The first death September 17, 1908. Japan Airlines Flight 123, the most deadly single plane crash killed 520 with only 4 survivors in 1985. We still use the 747. Without digging too deep in detail.. This list despite its label includes 101 incidents, http://www.planecrashinfo.com/worst100.htm, The 100 worst aviation disasters, excluding the Towers, claimed 18990 lives….and thats just the worst of the worst, the oldest of those 1962. We still fly planes.
Im with Walternate….nothing wrong with a little h2
Note: this was copied and pasted from a Jan 2013 HAD post “An Arduino Hydrogen Blimp… Oh The Humanity!” Since then in 2014 Malaysia Airlines flight 17 claimed 298 lives, 2025 Air India 171 claimed 270, 2018 Algerian Air Force 7T-WIV claimed 257, 2014 Malasian Air Flight 370 claimed 239, 2015 Metroair 9268 claimed 224, 2018 LionAir 810 claimed 189, 2024 JeJu Air 2216 claimed 179, 2020 Ukraine International Airlines PS752 claimed 176, 2014 AirAsia 8501 claimed 162, 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 301 claimed 157, 2015 Germanwings 9525 claimed 150.
11 flights added to the top 100 worst aviation disasters accounting for 2301 lives in under 13 years andand thats just counting the worst of the worst, the oldest of those 1962. We still fly planes.
Has the “HindenbErg” in the title a special hidden second meaning or a joke attached?
Yes, actually it should be Hindenberd, in-line with thttps://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/hamberder
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