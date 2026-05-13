Build The CPU, Then Build The Calculator

It’s possible that among Hackaday readers are the largest community of people who have designed their own CPU in the world. We have featured many here, but it’s possible that not so many of them have gone on to power an everyday project. Step forward [Baltazar Studios] then, with a scientific calculator sporting a self-designed CPU on an FPGA.

The calculator itself is nice enough, with a smart 3D printed case, an OLED display which almost evokes a VFD, and very well made buttons. But it’s the CPU which is of most interest, because while it follows a conventional Harvard architecture with a 12-bit instruction set, it works with 4-bit nibbles. This choice follows one used by HP in their calculator designs, seemingly because it can be optimised for the binary coded decimal which the calculator uses.

With calculators being yet another app on our spartphones or comnputers, there seems to be less use of calculators outside of education in 2026. But if you are a calculator user there’s nothing like a calculator you made yourself, and with a CPU of your own design it has few equals. We like this project almost as much as we like the Flapulator!