GPS has become fairly common in our everyday lives, not only able to pinpoint our locations on Earth but also as an incredibly accurate timekeeping method. But since these satellites are around 20,000 km above Earth, the received signals on the surface of the planet can be incredibly weak. This makes them prone to jamming and spoofing, a weakness of the technology that has long been known. Although attempts to mitigate these problems have been ongoing, there has recently been a large-scale attempt to interfere with these signals that put all mitigation efforts to the test.
One proposed way to improve resilience is to supplement existing GNSS systems with low-Earth-orbit navigation satellites. In this example, a company called Xona is using a satellite called Pulsar-0 that operates in low-Earth orbit (LEO) and provides positioning and timing signals that are around 100 times stronger than standard signals from GPS/GNSS satellites. It is able to receive GPS signals as well, ensuring the two systems agree on one another. And, because Pulsar’s navigation signals originate from LEO and are much stronger than conventional GNSS signals, Xona expects them to be significantly more resistant to jamming.
Beyond geopolitics, spoofing GPS has some applications in finding legendaries in Pokemon Go as well as making it fairly trivial to steal GPS-guided drones.
8 thoughts on “Long-Theorized GPS Weakness Exploited On Large Scale”
Maybe let the satellites form a mesh network and have a global time based key tied to the position and designation of the satellite itself, akin to multifactor authentication, satellites nearby provide details of their neighbours and they need to tally up, so to spoof it, you’d need to fake several signals at the same time. Sure, it doesn’t stop a man in the middle in space or some sort of denial of service, but it would be more robust than a simple set of beacons with known locations.
They already fake several signals at a time to spoof GPS – they simulate multiple satellites, otherwise it wouldn’t cause a notable change in location.
Why not mention Galileo authentication for the public??
Do your research HAD https://www.u-blox.com/en/technologies/osnma-galileo-spoofing
I thought one can cross-reference all four, GPS, Magellan, Glonass, Beidou, no?
Oops, wrong autocarrot, sorry, that was not Magellan but rather Galileo.
Yes, but even then.
If you run “cheaper” GPS equipment (we usually run 4 on each vessel), you are talking about 60k for just the receivers, then you got expensive cabling, expensive antenna’s, yearly licensing fees, installation and maintenance costs and everything combined, and you still don’t have any protection against spoofing. That’s just basic stuff with rtk. That’s not netans level gear. To protect against spoofing you need both cross-referencing and you need segmented antenna’s so you can disable parts of it, and you need different methods of doing that at the same time. Spoofing is usually done by bouncing the athmosphere. Signal is sent up and goes back down. It’s not like you can just disable the piece where you expect the spoofer is located at. I’m not an amateur radio guy, those are probably a lot more knowledgeable about how this is done.
eh, if you want to bounce the atmosphere you need to do so under 30mhz, which is way below the frequency of gps. also would be awkward to spoof with because it’s unpredictable.
i can’t find the article i read but it’s done with a system of around 6 russian satellites in an erratic molniya orbit.
it’s already know how to avoid spoofing, such as more intensive encryption and coupling to the internets time servers but that requires considerable expense to update all the technology deployed.
I did see the article on YT channel “Veritasium” its header:
“Something is jamming GPS over Europe. Here’s what we found “
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