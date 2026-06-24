There are lots of different ways to build a clock. [Sciter_] came into the possession of some old calculator parts, and decided to reuse them for just such a project.
The heart of the build is an ATmega328P microcontroller, running off of a 32.768 kHz crystal. This allows the chip’s counters to neatly divide down the frequency to get a steady 1 Hz pulse for accurate timekeeping. Time is displayed on a vacuum fluorescent display (VFD) harvested from an old calculator. These displays need rather high voltages to run, which in this case are produced by a HV5812 driver chip and supporting circuitry. The display itself is neatly cradled in a pair of copper pipe elbows for a stylish look, with some addressable RGB LEDs present to provide some charming underglow.
Power for the device comes from a single AA battery, using a transformer-based low voltage converter. Alternatively, it can run off a USB 5 V power supply, which also charges the NiMH AA cell while available with the aid of an LM2576-ADJ buck converter.
Overall, it’s a neat homebrew clock that taught [Sciter_] plenty during its construction, and not the first time we’ve seen somebody put together a clock with second-hand VFDs. If you’re finding fun ways to reuse old display tech, don’t hesitate to let us know on the tipsline.
One thought on “VFD Clock Runs On A Single AA”
It’s actually 5V USB powered with AA battery full backup. A major battery eater because the VFD filaments alone are around 1/2W then add the boost converter… I don’t see an RTC used.
My Icetube Clock slid off my desk onto the floor, the IV-18 tube smashed to pieces.
Moral of the story – it needs a decent case. Don’t make a PCB that can slide around or have a power cable that can get yanked. I bought a replacement VFD and fixed the Adafruit design errors and it works fine.
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