VFD Clock Runs On A Single AA

There are lots of different ways to build a clock. [Sciter_] came into the possession of some old calculator parts, and decided to reuse them for just such a project.

The heart of the build is an ATmega328P microcontroller, running off of a 32.768 kHz crystal. This allows the chip’s counters to neatly divide down the frequency to get a steady 1 Hz pulse for accurate timekeeping. Time is displayed on a vacuum fluorescent display (VFD) harvested from an old calculator. These displays need rather high voltages to run, which in this case are produced by a HV5812 driver chip and supporting circuitry. The display itself is neatly cradled in a pair of copper pipe elbows for a stylish look, with some addressable RGB LEDs present to provide some charming underglow.

Power for the device comes from a single AA battery, using a transformer-based low voltage converter. Alternatively, it can run off a USB 5 V power supply, which also charges the NiMH AA cell while available with the aid of an LM2576-ADJ buck converter.

Overall, it’s a neat homebrew clock that taught [Sciter_] plenty during its construction, and not the first time we’ve seen somebody put together a clock with second-hand VFDs. If you’re finding fun ways to reuse old display tech, don’t hesitate to let us know on the tipsline.