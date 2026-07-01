FLOSS Weekly Episode 873: Wait, That’s Not Open Source!

This week Jonathan chats with Andy Gryc and Aaron Basset about QNX, and the interesting Open Source history and future of that embedded OS. Why does QNX Everywhere feel more open, and why do you need to register an account to download images? All that and more — Watch to find out!

Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or have the guest contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.

Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.

If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.

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Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

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