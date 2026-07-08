FLOSS Weekly Episode 874: Really, We Do PDFs

This week Jonathan chats with Andrea Gallo about RISC-V! What does it mean for RISC-V to be an Open ISA? Where is RISC-V popping up, and what’s the new frontier? Watch to find out!
- NVIDIA Talk
- Training Courses
- RISC-V Keynote: The Architecture of Intelligence: From Data Center to Edge
- RISC-V Developer Workshops
Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or have the guest contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.
Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.
If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.
Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)