Get Your ESP32 Sunny Side Up With This Solar Dev Board

There are a lot of ESP32-based development boards out there– and why not? It’s a versatile chip that can be used in all sorts of situations, and people want boards to match them. Not finding one to his liking that was specifically built for solar powered IoT projects, [Narrow Studios] rolled his own. Well, designed it; like most these days, he’s outsourced the manufacturing to PCBWay, which is where you’ll need to go if you want one.

Why might you want one? Well, if you have similar goals in mind to [Narrow Studios]. He’s put an ESP32-C6 Mini on the board, which means it’s got most of the IoT communications protocols you might be interested in — bluetooth, wifi, Matter, Thread, and Zigbee, too. Ten 10 IO pins have been broken out, plus I2C on a QWIIC connector, which gets you a whole ecosystem of sensors to easily plug into. The “solar” part is justified by the inclusion of a BQ25186 linear battery charging IC from Texas Instruments, with the designated solar power input protected against reverse voltage in case you– like this author– have let magic smoke out by hooking things up backwards. Is it embarrassing? Yes. Does it happen? Also yes, so putting protection on the board is a nice feature. [Narrow Studios] released a video that we’ve embedded below discussing his design choices and demonstrating the device, but the project page can give you the gist.

Of course there’ve been plenty of solar-powered projects to feature the ESP32 here before– you can even use it for maximum power point tracking— but this dev board might be exactly what someone is looking for to build their next IoT project, so we’re thankful to [Narrow Studios] for the tip.