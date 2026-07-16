Bad Apple On A Karaoke Machine

CD+Graphics was a format that never really caught on. It let music discs pack some graphics, maybe liner notes, and mostly song lyrics into the otherwise empty space on a CD. It was never intended for displaying full-motion video, but that didn’t stop [Adam Gashlin] from getting a Bad Apple, with lyrics, running on any device that will play CD+G.

The main challenge is that CD+G gives you 300 screen commands per second, which is plenty for updating text on the 48×16 blocks as the lyrics scroll by. But if you want to send custom blocks and draw images, that’s 2.5 seconds per screen: a lousy framerate.

[Adam]’s first trick is to drop the resolution way down, which gets him into the 8 FPS range. Only update the blocks that change pushes this up to a respectable 17-20 FPS. But you can see the updates, and that’s distracting. It really needed buffering.

If you don’t know Bad Apple, it’s in black and white. And like many old graphics engines of the day, CD+G uses a dynamic palette of colors. [Adam] uses this to pack four frames into one, switching between them using palette swapping. (Absolutely check out his “rainbow” version of the video to see how the palette-swapping trick works.)

In the end, his demo has audio, triple-buffered video, and lyrics at 16.3 FPS. It’s slower than the fastest video-only version, but it looks so good, and [Adam]’s explanation of all of the graphics tricks he uses to get there is the real star of the show.

If you want to see Bad Apple running on yet more minimal hardware, how about a 16×2 LCD? Or a much more ridiculous implementation? How’s regexes in Vim for absurd? Got any Bad Apple hacks of your own? Let us know in the comments or the tips line. You can never have too many.