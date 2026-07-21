As predominantly indoor creatures, it’s important to maintain a healthy habitat for the hacker. [Kishan Pratap Singh] designed a clever solution in AirSense, an ESP32-powered air filter.
If you’re thinking of cleaning the air in your environment, you might also want to know some properties about the air coming out of the filter. AirSense measures PM2.5 dust concentration, Air Quality Index (AQI), temperature, humidity, and atmospheric pressure. The various sensors are mounted along the exhaust path of the filter, which lets your know what kind of air it’s pumping out.
The system drives a 150 mm exhaust fan mounted in a 3D printed cap that pulls air through a cylindrical Xiaomi HEPA filter inside a perforated metal trash can enclosure. The ESP32 and an LCD readout of the environmental data also live in the cap, giving the device a sleek look. While [Singh] chose to run the filter continuously, we wonder if it might be interesting to set it up to only filter the air if air quality drops below a certain level to conserve power, especially if you’re on a time-of-use power plan. That would require redesigning the sensor assembly (or running the unit in reverse), so maybe it’s over-complicating things?
We’ve seen the Xiaomi Air purifier filter mentioned before, but under the auspices of hacking it’s filter DRM, an open source air filter designed by [Naomi Wu], and even an ESP32 pressed into service to plug an air purifier into Home Assistant.
3 thoughts on “A Smarter DIY Air Filter”
My air quality sensor goes nuts when I make bread. Its a bit disturbing.
Happy with my “intelligent” AliExpress filter, it also has a pm2.5 sensor, it connects to my home assistant sonic can monitor and control it from a distance and the whole device was cheaper than just a few parts of this DIY project
Nice… One thing i would do is add a fine mesh screen inside the tube, then in the gap from that to your HEPA… Place in granules of activated charcoal to that gap…. I buy the granules in a container from the tropical fish man, The added charcoal cleans the air, like a NIOSH gas filter cartridge does on a face mask.
The charcoal will work for ~3 months, 90 days… if you add it it will actually POLISH the air and get out even more contaminants. If you program the ESP32 to keep track of the days passage, you can even setup a monitor to track when you need to replace the granules….I do my HEPA annually, and i do the granules every 3 months like clockwork. I am sick and have to polish the nasty out of the air to stay healthy, this is how i do it…. A single container will do you for ~ 3 years of charcoal if you get the large 2 L container.
If you get large granules that will not come out the holes you can skip the mesh part.
This is the best way to remove chemicals from the air…. My fan has been running for over 9 years now and it is still a trooper. Nice look.
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