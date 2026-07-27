Regain Some Trust In Unknown USB Drives

For how useful USB thumb drives are for quickly toting around and copying files from one computer to another, they can be a bit of a security headache. Programs can be loaded on them with all kinds of malware; they can be obscured in some ways that are difficult to detect, and they can be set up to execute certain programs when they’re plugged in. The general wisdom is to simply avoid untrusted USB devices completely, but that sort of abstinence-only policy rarely works in the real world. If, for some reason, an untrusted USB device absolutely needs to be used, many of these security issues can be mitigated with this tool.
Built by [Novamostra], the device is simple on the surface: it’s a Raspberry Pi Pico mated to a 2-in-1 USB splitter cable. But with the USB Neutralizer software they have written loaded onto the Pico, it automatically destroys the ability of any connected USB thumb drive to load files. The program works by deleting the first and last 34 Logical Block Addressing (LBA) sectors on the drive immediately when it’s plugged in, without doing anything else. This effectively corrupts the drive bad enough to prevent malicious software in the partitions from doing anything, allowing the user to (relatively) safely put the USB drive into their computer and format it for re-use. The code for this tool is also open-source and reviewable on the project’s GitHub page.
Of course, this isn’t a perfect security solution for all USB attacks. It doesn’t erase or replace the firmware on the drive itself, and although firmware-level attacks are rare they’re not out of the question for all users, all the time. It also won’t prevent a malicious physical attack like this high-voltage one, and it may also not stop hidden or obscured partitions or devices programmed for storage and some other nefarious purpose simultaneously, like a USB HID. But still, this solves a great many of the problems associated with getting new drives from semi-untrustworthy sources, like retailers or friends whose computer skills we don’t fully trust.
One thought on “Regain Some Trust In Unknown USB Drives”
It seems like the only attack it actually stops is (coincidentally?) an attack that’s irrelevant except to Windows users? No matter what information is on the ‘disk’, i don’t expect my linux machine to start executing from any device plugged into it… But they are certainly vulnerable to voltage spikes and nefarious HID devices.
This sort of attack vector reminds me how much of practical technology use is effectively stochastic. If i had a positive reason to mistrust a USB device, i would just throw it in the trash. But if for some reason i had a different goal, i would just use a burner laptop (possibly even disconnect its wifi). I have 2 or 3 laptops that could serve this role, and the odds of killing both of them with hostile USB devices is so low, i wouldn’t hesitate to risk them this way. But for the regular run-of-the-mill USB device of unknown prevenance (i.e., federated online marketplace), risking it on my daily driver laptop is a no-brainer. The worst experience i’ve had so far is a scanner that becomes unreliable on battery power (I guess its light-bar causes the USB to drop below 5V).
Ideally, i would be a little more precious with my main PC because that would be a little harder to recover if i killed it…but mostly it gets spared this sort of risk simply because it’s not physically at-hand when i’m doing something foolish.
But fundamentally i’m vulnerable to, say, a piece of cheap technology that functions as a trojan horse and only misbehaves when i’m not looking. What are the odds i’ll meet something like that in my lifespan? What are the odds i’ve already met something like that and not regretted it? Fundamentally it’s just like HDD failure…an unlikely event that i can partially mitigate with backups that allow me to recover more easily, rather than true prevention that makes failure impossible.
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