Samsung’s SmartThings API Terminates Free Access

If there’s one constant in the world of commercial home automation solutions, it is that of decreasing availability and higher costs as time goes on. So too with Samsung’s SmartThings, the API of which will cease free access in October of 2026.

While this does not affect people who use the SmartThings app, any system that relies on access to this API will soon face a $4.99 per month fee for non-commercial users, with various commercial tiers also in the pipeline. While the rest of the blog post has all the elegance of the output of a ‘please generate a list of plausible excuses’ query to ChatGPT, the most likely reason is that offering free services after the sale of an Internet of Things device will never be profitable.

SmartThings was originally a 2012 Kickstarter campaign that ended up becoming successful enough that the company was bought by Samsung in 2014. Its current offerings are very much like other so-called Smart Home products, with recently support for Matter and thus interoperability with third-party devices added.

If you have SmartThings integrated with your Home Assistant installation, you are also likely affected by this change if at any point you use the API. Of course, this isn’t the first time that SmartThings customers had to scramble to fix broken infrastructure, such as when in 2021 the original hubs got discontinued.