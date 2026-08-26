As children, many of us looked wistfully into the cockpits of heavy machinery, wondering just how the series of knobs and levers would do something like operate a bulldozer, crane, or excavator. The nature of these myriad of hydraulic and electronic controls for equipment like this is often inscrutable to adults as well; it takes a considerable amount of training to be able to competently operate most of these machines. But this new controller from MIT may help shorten that training time.
The controller is specifically meant for excavators. In a standard excavator, a pair of joysticks is typically used, with one controlling the swing and the boom and the other controlling the stick and the bucket. Getting used to this combination can take practice, so instead the group of researchers replaced them with a model excavator arm that the operator controls directly with their own arm. The new controller is more intuitive to use as it translates the movements of the model to that of either a real excavator or a training simulation.
The researchers plan to include haptic feedback in future versions, which will hopefully further increase the ease of which new operators can get a feel for using these machines. For those not working towards a new career or an ambitious weekend with rental equipment, there are some other ways of learning how to operate excavators and other pieces of heavy machinery.
7 thoughts on “New Controller Makes Heavy Machinery Intuitive”
Seems like that would be terrible to use 8 hours a day.
as opposed to sitting in a chair with armrests and only moving your wrist and hands you mean?
But but, I was told AI would do all the jobs!
Don’t worry, there will be plenty of minimum wage jobs left for you to do. I may be pessimistic, but these intuitive controls just mean that it takes less time to master the skill and your skills are therefore less valuable.
This is a way to train a llm like lerobot . That is the true intention
I have maybe an hour or two on a mini excavator spread over several sessions, and it quickly became obvious that it takes a huge amount of skill to operate these machines effectively. It also occurred to me that there must be a better way, and I pictured a similar system to what is being demonstrated here. I don’t even think that your need to interact with a physical ‘arm controller’. Maybe wear a mocap sleeve and have cameras in the cockpit tracking the arm position. With a little bit of clever programming and intelligence (not even AI) it could operate effectively and safely.
This is how ROV 7-function arms have been controlled for decades (see Schilling Robotics), there is a small “master arm” controller with angle sensors that the user has on their lap, you hold the arm a bit like a pen. You can freeze the position of specific joints, set the scaling of movement between the master and slave (big hydraulic robot) arm, and so on. It’s essential to minimise the operator movement otherwise they just can’t work for long periods without breaks.
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