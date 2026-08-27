Analog Optical Feedback Generates 4K Fractals With No Computer

For users of a certain age, fractal patterns and computers are nearly synonymous. Typing in BASIC programs and seeing the Mandelbrot set or other fractals slowly render on screen is a key memory for some of us. Others will have generated recursive patterns mucking about: point an analog camera at the screen showing its video feed, and you’d better believe you get recursion. It’s called video feedback, and it looks a lot better than audio feedback sounds, especially in the hands of a master like [The Light Herder] who has now found a way to take this vintage art into the 4K resolution of the 21st century.

Physically this build is very similar to the “God Machine II” sculpture we covered previously, which in turn built on the first 720p version of his art piece. Getting analog video feedback in HD was hard enough — you need to be able to adjust the hue, saturation, brightness and contrast of the monitor as you go in order to have the full control of the resulting image. Most old TVs had those back in the SD era, but once HD came around it was rare; [The Light Herder] despaired of ever finding a screen that would to this in 4K.

As it turns out, the answer was to embrace digital — all the knobs on his analog control board feed into a Teensy, which is communicating via RS-232 with the LCD driver boards to alter the desired display properties. Obviously judicious selection of driver boards was required. If you watch the build video embedded below, you’ll find there’s an awful lot of tech in this analog, ‘no computer’ setup. If you want to skip the how-to and a master’s explanation of video feedback and just see pretty pictures he’s got a demo video as well. It really has to be seen to be believed.

If you want to create a colorful analog light show that isn’t quite so self-referential and a lot simpler to build, you could always try soap. Actually, we’d love to see him start the feedback with some soap-film colors. The result would likely be as was once said “totally far out, man”.