Assembling And Testing A DIY Jet Turbine

After many months of painstaking work, [AlfMart CNC Garage] over at YouTube has finally reached the stage where he can fully assemble his DIY jet turbine and commence testing. Even if deceptively simple devices, just the starting mechanism turned out to be a challenge. Due to the extreme conditions that these jet turbines operate under, tolerances are narrow, and many of the materials require careful selecting and testing.

Fortunately this is not true for the outer casing, which is cobbled together from a commercial gas cylinder and a children’s steel drinking bottle that so happened to have the right dimensions. From there the parts get increasingly more specialized, down to the carefully balanced rotor. Assuming everything was done right up till this point, the first start-up will mean a happily roaring turbine and not a deafening explosion followed by a cloud of shrapnel.

In the video the full assembly can be observed, along with detailed instructions should anyone want to follow along with their own DIY jet turbine. Naturally a lot of attention has to be paid to tolerances during the assembly process. Following the basic turbine assembly, the RPM sensor circuit and the electrical starter are added, with the latter allowing for the turbine to spin up prior to ignition.

The first basic starter tests revealed an issue with the starter motor and clutch mechanism, requiring some upgrades. Before the first ignition the whole turbine has to be dynamically balanced, for which first a new balancing rig will be designed and assembled. While this means that first ignition will still be a while off, it’s best to take projects like this slow and steady. We’re also looking forward to seeing this new dynamic balancing rig that’s claimed to be much more advanced than that used for balancing the rotor.