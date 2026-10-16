Running DOOM (Sort Of) On A Sonoff Smart Switch

It’s often said in this community that DOOM can be made to run on anything, and as time goes on, that’s becoming more and more accurate. We’re at the point now that every “normal” device seems to have some version of the iconic 1993 shooter, so now there’s nothing left but to start working on the more oddball targets.

As a perfect example, [piuppi] recently wrote in to share their efforts to get DOOM — or at least something that looks like it — running on the Sonoff Basic R2 smart switch. We say something that looks like it because the game you’re seeing in the video below isn’t actually DOOM. In fact, it’s not even really a full game. It’s essentially a tech demo that’s capable of rendering graphical data pulled from the game, but only within the confines of simplistic map. Still, not bad for something designed to turn lamps on and off.

The GitHub repo includes excellent documentation should you want to rip and tear on your own Sonoff device. As you might expect the process is a bit involved, and does require you to provide your own copy of DOOM for the script to extract the necessary data from. After it’s setup, you can hit the switch from any browser on the local network and take out your frustrations on the state of modern home automation on some imps. The best part is, even after the game is installed and running on the switch, the device still actually works as a switch.

But don’t worry. Even in the unlikely event that we run out of devices that can be hacked to run DOOM, there’s still a whole world of gadgets out there that need their own port of Duke Nukem 3D.