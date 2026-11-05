Pitting A Modern Chess Engine On A Pentium PC Against 1996’s Deep Blue

Although premature optimization can be a really bad thing, late optimization is sometimes unavoidable because we simply didn’t have know about certain algorithms yet to massively improve the solving of a problem. When the 1990s was all about beating chess grandmasters at their game, IBM went so far as to build a the Deep Blue custom super computer for it. This is what [Nicholas Carlini] managed to effectively beat using a version of the Stockfish chess engine running on an era-appropriate Pentium PC.

A common way to measure one’s skill in chess involves the Elo rating system, named after chess master and physics professor [Arpad Elo]. As a relative system, it can be used to compare different players including chess engines against each other, with IBM’s Deep Blue scoring 2700, with the modern-day Stockfish engine hitting around 3700. This makes Stockfish statistically much more likely to win against a human chess grandmaster than Deep Blue, but also raises the question of how much of this advantage is due to Stockfish running on a much faster system.

To investigate the impact here, [Nicholas] used a Pentium Pro 200 MHz system with 64 MB of RAM (Fast Page or EDO SIMMs), which would have been a rather nice system for about 1995. Two chess engines were ported to this platform, being Crafty and Stockfish. Next both engines were tweaked with the help of an LLM coding bot to see what difference various compilation flags and algorithms would make.

Based on the results it would seem that the answer is ‘yes’: this 200 MHz Pentium Pro could have likely beaten even a chess grandmaster like [Kasparov] and Deep Blue in at least a few games, though without going back in time by about thirty years we’ll never know for certain.

Header: Wilfredor, CC0