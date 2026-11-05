Flash is obsolete and the IBM 5150 is obsolete. Therefore, by the transitive property of algebra, you should be able to run flash games on IBM’s original PC, right? Okay, obviously not — there’s obsolete, and then there’s obsolete — but that didn’t stop [TheRasteri] from trying to bring his favorite scatological humor game to glorious CGA in a slightly not-safe-for-work video.
CGA is really not meant to display the fine details of a 2000s flash game, but [TheRasteri] has some experience with the Amstrad CPC and its demoscene, where they’ve learned to hack the heck out of the same MC6845 CRT controller chip that lives on a CGA card. With a few lines of carefully-crafted assembler, he’s able to swap character height on the fly to create the equivalent of a 160 x 86 pixel window in CGA text mode. That’s probably the most impressive part of this build, but the adventure of vintage-DOS C development on display here is worth watching. He’s using Open Watcom V2 and coding the entire thing as a huge state machine, and tests it on a wide range of DOS machines to catch all the bugs.
While Adobe Flash once enabled a golden age of browser games, we could be on the verge of another thanks to WebAssembly. If you want to hear about programming in C on DOS, we’ve seen a good case made for it.
3 thoughts on “Porting A “Crappy” Flash Game To The IBM 5150 And Beyond”
With the other posters on hackaday enjoying retro computing so much, it feels blasphemous to say but I kinda don’t care much for retro computers. They’re alright to me as a curiosity, quite fun to learn about their weird and wacky design (usually to get around some interesting technical problem of the time), but I wouldn’t use them at all, if I could help it.
My main PC until 2015 was a Pentium 4 with 1GB RAM. It was slow and I had to block all JavaScript just to be able to browse the internet, using a Firefox fork called Palemoon which was known for its decent performance on older hardware. I used Lubuntu (the old LXDE one, not the new heavy LXQT one), and everything was still painfully slow. It taught me to be resourceful, but it wasn’t until I moved on to a modern (comparatively modern, 4th gen i3 with 4GB RAM) system that I realised what I had been missing out on.
Meanwhile I’m here shitposting on my 9900K fitted with 64 gigabytes of RAM.
Enjoy being poor I guess… loser!
Hold and beware, guys! I have a Mac, I’m not only a Pro user but a Premium user! ;)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eEG5LVXdKo
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