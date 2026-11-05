Porting A “Crappy” Flash Game To The IBM 5150 And Beyond

Flash is obsolete and the IBM 5150 is obsolete. Therefore, by the transitive property of algebra, you should be able to run flash games on IBM’s original PC, right? Okay, obviously not — there’s obsolete, and then there’s obsolete — but that didn’t stop [TheRasteri] from trying to bring his favorite scatological humor game to glorious CGA in a slightly not-safe-for-work video.

CGA is really not meant to display the fine details of a 2000s flash game, but [TheRasteri] has some experience with the Amstrad CPC and its demoscene, where they’ve learned to hack the heck out of the same MC6845 CRT controller chip that lives on a CGA card. With a few lines of carefully-crafted assembler, he’s able to swap character height on the fly to create the equivalent of a 160 x 86 pixel window in CGA text mode. That’s probably the most impressive part of this build, but the adventure of vintage-DOS C development on display here is worth watching. He’s using Open Watcom V2 and coding the entire thing as a huge state machine, and tests it on a wide range of DOS machines to catch all the bugs.

While Adobe Flash once enabled a golden age of browser games, we could be on the verge of another thanks to WebAssembly. If you want to hear about programming in C on DOS, we’ve seen a good case made for it.